Tuesday Feb 09 2021
Jameela Jamil is selling her designer clothes to raise money for refugees

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

Famed British TV star Jameela Jamil is coming forward to support refugees by opening up her personal closet.

The Good Place actor, 34, teamed up with fashion resale site Vestiaire Collective to put some of her designer clothes on the market to raise money for refugees.

The proceeds will be going to Choose Love, which is a non-profit that supports refugees worldwide with food, housing and legal assistance.

Of the many items from her closet that Jamil is selling, it also includes the Matthew Williamson dress that she wore on her first date with partner James Blake—which she is giving away for $70.

Other items include her Lulu Guinness bag for $70 and her Jeffrey Campbell boots going for the same price.

You can shop from her closet and support the cause, here.

