Tuesday Feb 09 2021
The Supremes co-founder Mary Wilson dies at 76

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

Co-founder of singing group The Supremes, Mary Wilson shocked the world with the tragic news of her death.

According to Wilson’s publicist, she "died suddenly", at 76, in her Las Vegas residence. The cause of death is yet to be known.

The Motown founder, Berry Gordy expressed that he was "extremely shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of a major member of the Motown family."

"The Supremes were always known as the ‘sweethearts of Motown’.’ Mary, along with Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, came to Motown in the early 1960s. After an unprecedented string of No 1 hits, television and nightclub bookings, they opened doors for themselves, the other Motown acts, and many, many others," he said.

News of her passing sent waves in the industry and many shared their sentiments over Wilson’s passing including Questlove and Kiss’s Paul Stanley.

"I was just on a Zoom call with her Wednesday for about an hour and never could have imagined this. So full of life and great stories. Absolutely shocked. Rest in Supreme peace, Mary," he tweeted.

