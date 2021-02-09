Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Engin Altan, wife Neslisah’s family photo from wedding of sister-in-law Aslisah goes viral

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

Engin Altan, wife Neslisah’s family photo from wedding of sister-in-law Aslisah goes viral

A sweet family snap of Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, from the wedding ceremony of his sister-in-law Aslisah Demirag has taken the internet by storm.

Aslisah, who recently tied the knot, shared the dazzling pictures from her wedding.

She posted the photos on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Our family is a circle of strength of love. With every union the circle grows.”

Aslisah went on to say, “Every joy shared adds more love. Every crisis faced together makes the circle stronger. As two families we become one.”

The stunning photo features Engin Altan Duzyatan, his wife Neslisah Alkoclar, Aslisah herself and her husband besides other family members.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez drops jaws with stunning photo from magazine shoot

Jennifer Lopez drops jaws with stunning photo from magazine shoot
Angelina Jolie makes chic appearance in a recent outing with daughters

Angelina Jolie makes chic appearance in a recent outing with daughters

Somy Ali says she pleaded with her mom to let her go to India to marry Salman Khan

Somy Ali says she pleaded with her mom to let her go to India to marry Salman Khan
BTS detail the troubles that followed their rise to fame: 'It's up to us'

BTS detail the troubles that followed their rise to fame: 'It's up to us'
Lovebirds Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers 'want to get married soon'

Lovebirds Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers 'want to get married soon'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called out for disrespecting the Queen

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called out for disrespecting the Queen

Justin Timberlake asked to apologise to Britney Spears after public breakdown

Justin Timberlake asked to apologise to Britney Spears after public breakdown
Britney Spears's beau Sam Asghari speaks out: 'Will continue to support her'

Britney Spears's beau Sam Asghari speaks out: 'Will continue to support her'
How Justin Bieber helped BTS deal with meteoric rise to fame

How Justin Bieber helped BTS deal with meteoric rise to fame
Why Queen Elizabeth apologised to her staff members after taking the throne

Why Queen Elizabeth apologised to her staff members after taking the throne
Meghan Markle fans demand Queen Elizabeth be stripped of royal titles for vetting laws

Meghan Markle fans demand Queen Elizabeth be stripped of royal titles for vetting laws
Meghan Markle to not travel to UK with Prince Harry because of Archie

Meghan Markle to not travel to UK with Prince Harry because of Archie

Latest

view all