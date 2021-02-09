CCTV footage: Lahore woman attacks shopkeeper with stick

CCTV footage shows woman whipping out a stick from her purse and hitting a man Woman hits a laptop on the shop's counter with the stick, causing it to fall to the floor The shopkeeper has filed a request to register a case against the woman yet no FIR has been registered yet



The CCTV footage of a woman in Lahore hitting a shopkeeper with a stick has gone viral has been obtained by Geo News.

The CCTV footage shows the woman standing inside a computer shop and arguing with the shopkeeper. Suddenly, she whips out a stick from her purse and hits the shopkeeper on the head.

The woman attacked the shopkeeper, according to reports, after she did not receive the confirmation message after the payment of an e-chalan.

Shocked, the shopkeeper moves away from the woman's reach and appears to be calling someone on his cellphone. The woman swings the stick again, this time hitting a laptop on the counter which drops to the floor.

The shopkeeper filed a request at a police station nearby, urging police to book the woman. However, police have yet not registered an FIR over the incident nor arrested the woman.