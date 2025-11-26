E-challan system faces challenges as 'only 69 of 89 traffic signals functioning in Karachi'

Worker is busy installing new traffic signals in this undated image. — APP

DIG Peer says many signals still inactive in port city

Karachi earlier had 154 signals, many removed: DIG.

Says one modern smart signal active at PIDC Chowk.



Karachi’s e-challan system continues to face major challenges due to a large number of inactive traffic signals across the port city, it emerged on Wednesday.

A survey conducted in November 2025 found that only 39 of Karachi’s 89 traffic signals were operational. However, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic Police Karachi, Peer Muhammad Shah, said that following efforts by the Traffic Engineering Bureau, the number of functional signals has now increased to 69.

He noted that a significant portion of the city’s signal network remains non-functional, creating obstacles for the automated challan system.

Sources within the Traffic Engineering Bureau revealed that Karachi previously had 154 traffic signals, of which 93 were functional, but many were removed as several major roads were converted into signal-free corridors.

DIG Shah said Karachi urgently requires 400 new AI-equipped traffic signals to ensure smooth traffic management and strengthen enforcement. “The estimated cost of this modernisation is around Rs1.25 billion,” he added.

As per the report, Mumbai operates 569 LED-equipped traffic signals, while New Delhi has 2,160 — highlighting Karachi’s infrastructure gap.

Under a new development plan, 400 automated intelligent signals will be installed across the city, he said, adding that one such modern signal has already been installed at PIDC Chowk and is fully operational.

E-challan system

The Traffic Regulation and Citation System (TRACS) was launched on October 27, aimed at replacing the outdated manual ticketing process with a fully automated e-ticketing mechanism, utilising advanced AI-integrated CCTV cameras to detect violations such as over-speeding, red light jumping, and helmet non-compliance.

But since its inauguration, the news system has sparked debate with critics pointing to the lack of adequate facilities and infrastructure in Karachi to support its implementation.

Last month, a bike owner had received an e-challan for his stolen bike, which remains unrecovered four years after it went missing. The owner claimed his vehicle was stolen from the Tipu Sultan police premises. Ironically, he received an e-ticket worth Rs5,000 on October 27 for not wearing a helmet, despite having filed a theft complaint.

Another affected citizen had told Geo News that he received an e-challan despite never committing any traffic violation. “The number plate shown in the photo is different from the one written in text on the same challan,” he said, calling it a glaring error.