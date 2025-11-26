Field Marshal reaffirms army's support to federal, provincial govts for 'coordinated national efforts'

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir is addressing participants of National Security Workshop–27 (NSW–27) at the General Headquarters on November 26. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s commitment to supporting the federal and provincial governments, emphasising that coordinated national efforts and institutional synergy are essential for lasting peace, stability and prosperity, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The statement came as participants of the National Security Workshop-27 (NSW-27) visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, where they were given detailed briefings on Pakistan’s regional and internal security situation and the broader national security environment, the military's media wing said.

During an interactive session with the delegation, the COAS outlined the fluid regional environment shaped by increasing geopolitical competition, cross-border terrorism and hybrid threats.

He stressed that despite complex challenges, including externally backed militancy and information-centric warfare, Pakistan’s Armed Forces, intelligence agencies and law-enforcement institutions continue to show unwavering professionalism and resolve in safeguarding national security.

“Pakistan is a country of consequence and is destined to take its rightful place among nations,” ISPR quoted the COAS as saying during his interaction with participants.

Field Marshal Munir said the professionalism, resolve and commitment displayed by the armed forces during Marka-e-Haq — the period of conflict with India from the April 22 Pahalgam attack to the May 10 conclusion of operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos — had enhanced Pakistan’s global stature.

He added that the country’s greatest strength lies in national unity, stressing that through collective resolve, Pakistan would defeat the designs of its adversaries, the ISPR statement read.

The ISPR said that participants were also briefed on national efforts to curb illegal activities, including smuggling, narcotics trafficking and organised crime.

Updates were shared on strengthened border controls and the repatriation of illegal foreigners, which authorities say are aimed at maintaining internal order and protecting national interests, the statement added.

Reiterating the army’s priorities, the COAS said that the territorial integrity, security and protection of every Pakistani citizen will not be compromised under any circumstances.

NSW – 27, a flagship programme of the National Defence University (NDU), brings together parliamentarians, senior civil and military officials, academics and civil society representatives for high-level security briefings and discussions.