Meghan Markle fans demand Queen Elizabeth be stripped of royal titles for vetting laws

Furious Meghan Markle supporters have taken to the internet to express rage over the Queen's illegal move

Queen Elizabeth is in the eye of storm after news got out that she has had lobbied to change over 1,000 laws to help keep her wealth away from the public eye in a new documentary.



Amid the scandal, fans of Meghan Markle have come forth demanding the Queen to be stripped of her own royal titles for vetting the law, along with Prince Charles.

Furius Meghan Markle supporters have taken to the internet to express rage. "Fascinating @guardian investigation revealing how the Queen lobbied the British Government to change a draft law to conceal her private wealth from the public," royal author Omid Scobie blasted.

"We often hear how royals are not supposed to meddle in parliament but this tells a different story."

Another person said: "What's that thing Brits were saying to Prince Harry and Meghan about wading into Politics? I forget..."

"When it comes to Meghan and Harry the carnival of experts scream royals don't involve themselves in politics, that it is hypocrisy for royals to expect 'privacy'. Can someone please explain what in the double standards is going on," wrote a third one.