Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor remembers uncle Rajiv Kapoor after demise: 'Broken but strong'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

Kareena Kapoor's uncle Rajiv Kapoor passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest on Tuesday

Kareena Kapoor came forth remembering her uncle Rajiv Kapoor after he lost his life to cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

The Bollywood starlet, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, took to Instagram to post a monochrome picture showcasing the Kapoor brothers.

In the photo, Kareena's father Randhir, can be seen standing with his brothers, Rishi and Rajiv, who have both left this world for their heavenly abode.

The actress captioned the picture as, "Broken but strong."

Rajiv Kapoor passed away today after suffering from cardiac arrest at the age of 58 in Mumbai.

The Ram Teri Ganga Maili star was rushed to the hospital immediately but he was declared dead on arrival.

More From Showbiz:

Ayeza Khan shares meaningful advice with fans

Ayeza Khan shares meaningful advice with fans
Aiman Khan becomes second Pakistani celebrity to hit 8 million followers on Instagram

Aiman Khan becomes second Pakistani celebrity to hit 8 million followers on Instagram
Ayeza Khan unleashes her inner boss lady in latest snap

Ayeza Khan unleashes her inner boss lady in latest snap
Ayeza Khan showers love on ‘Ertugrul’ star Gulsim Ali

Ayeza Khan showers love on ‘Ertugrul’ star Gulsim Ali
Mariam Ansari ties the knot with Moin Khan's son Owais Khan

Mariam Ansari ties the knot with Moin Khan's son Owais Khan
Minal Khan enjoys Sunday drive with beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Minal Khan enjoys Sunday drive with beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram
Nida Yasir’s mother passes away

Nida Yasir’s mother passes away
Sajal Ali sets tongues wagging as she deletes half of her Instagram posts

Sajal Ali sets tongues wagging as she deletes half of her Instagram posts
Mehwish Hayat all praises for PSL 6 anthem ‘Groove Mera’

Mehwish Hayat all praises for PSL 6 anthem ‘Groove Mera’
Ayeza Khan's latest snap leaves jaws dropped

Ayeza Khan's latest snap leaves jaws dropped
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir's loved-up snaps leave fans swooning

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir's loved-up snaps leave fans swooning
Reema Khan feeling fortunate to get 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Reema Khan feeling fortunate to get 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Latest

view all