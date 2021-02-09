Kareena Kapoor remembers uncle Rajiv Kapoor after demise: 'Broken but strong'

Kareena Kapoor's uncle Rajiv Kapoor passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest on Tuesday

Kareena Kapoor came forth remembering her uncle Rajiv Kapoor after he lost his life to cardiac arrest on Tuesday.



The Bollywood starlet, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, took to Instagram to post a monochrome picture showcasing the Kapoor brothers.

In the photo, Kareena's father Randhir, can be seen standing with his brothers, Rishi and Rajiv, who have both left this world for their heavenly abode.

The actress captioned the picture as, "Broken but strong."

Rajiv Kapoor passed away today after suffering from cardiac arrest at the age of 58 in Mumbai.

The Ram Teri Ganga Maili star was rushed to the hospital immediately but he was declared dead on arrival.