pakistan
Tuesday Feb 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Bakhtawar Bhutto shares a new picture from her wedding on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari poses with her husband Mahmood Chaudhry. Photo: Bakhtawar Bhutto/ Instagram.
  • Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari shares a new snap from her wedding on Instagram
  • In the snap, she could be seen posing alongside her husband Mahmood Chaudhry
  • A photo of late Benazir Bhutto could be seen hanging on the wall behind the couple 

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the daughter of late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a new picture from her wedding ceremony, one which became an instant hit.

In the snapshot, Bakhtawar could be seen sitting on a chair, while her husband, Mahmood Chaudhry, could be seen standing beside her. Both the bride and the groom could be seen flashing a soft smile at the camera, while a picture of late Benazir Bhutto could be seen hanging on the wall behind them. 


In the caption, Bakhtawar tagged her husband and used a rose and a love emoji to express her love. 

Within two hours of having been posted, the snapshot amassed more than 24,000 likes and close to 330 comments. 

The couple tied the knot on January 29, 2021, in Karachi. Since then, both Bakhtawar and Mahmood have been sharing memorable pictures and videos from the event. 

Prior to uploading the latest picture, Bakhtawar shared a video clip from her face-viewing ceremony. 

Read more: Mirror for Bakhtawar Bhutto's face viewing ceremony was used by Benazir, Zardari

