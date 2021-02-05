Mirror for Bakhtawar Bhutto's face viewing ceremony was used by Benazir, Zardari

Picture of Bakhtawar Bhutto with her husband Mahmood Chaudhry. Photo:Instagram

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday revealed that the mirror she used for the 'face viewing' ritual after her nikkah ceremony was the same one that late Benazir Bhutto and Asif Zardari used at their wedding.



Taking to Instagram, Bakhtawar shared a video in which her father, former president Asif Zardari, could be seen holding the mirror in front of the newlywed couple so that they could see each other's faces in that.

Couples seeing each other's faces in a mirror right after the solemnisation of their marriage is traditionally known as Arsi Mushaf and is widely practised among Muslims of the Indian subcontinent.

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, was married to businessman Mahmood Choudhry on January 29, 2021.

Since tying the knot, both Bakhtawar and Mahmood have been sharing several pictures of themselves on Instagram.

Earlier in the day, Bakhtawar uploaded some new photos from her mehendi occasion with the hashtag #MehendiVibes.

A day ago, Mahmood Chaudhry shared pictures of the newlyweds as they visited the grave of late Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Baksh, Larkana.



According to the PPP's media cell, Dubai-based Choudhary is the son of Mohammad Younas Choudhary and Begum Suriya Choudhary and manages a diversified business. The family hails "from the old town of Lahore, Pakistan."

"Mr Younas migrated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1973, where he established businesses in the construction and transport industry," a statement issued by the PPP earlier read.

“Mahmood, the last born of five siblings, was born on July 28, 1988, in the city of Abu Dhabi," it added.

