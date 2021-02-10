Can't connect right now! retry
Offset sued over lost Bentley rental

Offset has reportedly been sued over a lost luxurious car Bentley he rented from Los Angeles rental car service last year.

The service, Platinum Transportation Group (PTG), claimed that the Migos rapper rented a 2020 Bentley Bentayga from the company last spring and did not return, according to reports.

The group has claimed that the 29-year-old had agreed to rent the luxury automobile in May for a few days, paying around $600 daily.

He made multiple requests to prolong the rental extension period, PTG told the court, and subsequently hammered out a deal letting him use the vehicle through July.

Offset - whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus - ceased making payments on the luxury vehicle on July 25 and didn't return the car, according to the company.

The Cardi-B's husband informed the rental car service in early July that he didn't have the vehicle in his possession, and did not know where it was.

PTG told the court the company filed a report with police in connection with the car's disappearance.

Offset was gifted with a $600,000 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ as a present for his 29th birthday by his wife Cardi B last year in December. They were seen in Tampa over the weekend, taking part in festivities ahead of the Super Bowl.

