Wednesday Feb 10 2021
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry privately congratulate Eugenie after she gives birth

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank received love from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the birth of their son.

After the couple welcomed their first child together on Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped forth to send their love and prayers to the new mum and dad.

According to Hello! magazine, Eugenie and Jack were privately congratulated by Harry and Meghan, given the pair no longer has an official Instagram page.

Earlier, royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand had also spoken about how Harry was particularly close to Eugenie and while there may have been slight tensions after Meghan announced her pregnancy at Eugenie’s wedding, everything is now cordial. 

