Britney Spears shares old clip of her performance to hit song 'Toxic' with a message

Britney Spears has shared a 2017 clip of herself performing her hit song "Toxic" on Instagram and assured fans that she is 'enjoying the basics' of life.

The singer, who has been under an intense media spotlight for the past couple of decades, broken her silence amid controversy about her life, saying she 'wants to be normal'.

The 39-year-old singer lives under a conservatorship which sees her handing over control of vast areas of her life to others.



Britney, who is battling mental health issues, has said that she is looking to enjoy a "normal life" after a chaotic past.

The singer shared the video of her performance on Instagram Tuesday, and assured fans that she's "enjoying the basics" of life.

Britney penned a heartfelt note along side the video: "I'll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person."

She wrote: "I love simply enjoying the basics of every day [sic] life !!!! Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories !!!!"

The singer concluded: "We all have so many different bright beautiful lives. Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens."