Minal Khan humbly responds to critics on social media

Pakistani actress Minal Khan humbly responded to critics, who slammed her on social media.



The Nand star shared a comment of the troll in her Instagram story and said, “They will come and bash you for no reason, with 0 (Zero) followers Lol.”

In her next story, Minal shared the Instagram bio of the person criticizing her with ‘Lol’ in the caption.

It may be noted here that a person with zero post, criticized Minal for her makeup during a photoshoot.

The actress last shared a video of her from the latest photoshoot and received praises from fans and fellow showbiz stars.

Iqra Aziz and Saboor Ali also admired Minal.