Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Minal Khan humbly responds to critics on social media

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

Minal Khan humbly responds to critics on social media

Pakistani actress Minal Khan humbly responded to critics, who slammed her on social media.

The Nand star shared a comment of the troll in her Instagram story and said, “They will come and bash you for no reason, with 0 (Zero) followers Lol.”

In her next story, Minal shared the Instagram bio of the person criticizing her with ‘Lol’ in the caption.

It may be noted here that a person with zero post, criticized Minal for her makeup during a photoshoot.

The actress last shared a video of her from the latest photoshoot and received praises from fans and fellow showbiz stars.

Iqra Aziz and Saboor Ali also admired Minal.

More From Showbiz:

Minal Khan remembers late father in touching photo with Aiman Khan

Minal Khan remembers late father in touching photo with Aiman Khan
Kareena Kapoor remembers uncle Rajiv Kapoor after demise: 'Broken but strong'

Kareena Kapoor remembers uncle Rajiv Kapoor after demise: 'Broken but strong'
Ayeza Khan shares meaningful advice with fans

Ayeza Khan shares meaningful advice with fans
Aiman Khan becomes second Pakistani celebrity to hit 8 million followers on Instagram

Aiman Khan becomes second Pakistani celebrity to hit 8 million followers on Instagram
Ayeza Khan unleashes her inner boss lady in latest snap

Ayeza Khan unleashes her inner boss lady in latest snap
Ayeza Khan showers love on ‘Ertugrul’ star Gulsim Ali

Ayeza Khan showers love on ‘Ertugrul’ star Gulsim Ali
Mariam Ansari ties the knot with Moin Khan's son Owais Khan

Mariam Ansari ties the knot with Moin Khan's son Owais Khan
Minal Khan enjoys Sunday drive with beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Minal Khan enjoys Sunday drive with beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram
Nida Yasir’s mother passes away

Nida Yasir’s mother passes away
Sajal Ali sets tongues wagging as she deletes half of her Instagram posts

Sajal Ali sets tongues wagging as she deletes half of her Instagram posts
Mehwish Hayat all praises for PSL 6 anthem ‘Groove Mera’

Mehwish Hayat all praises for PSL 6 anthem ‘Groove Mera’
Ayeza Khan's latest snap leaves jaws dropped

Ayeza Khan's latest snap leaves jaws dropped

Latest

view all