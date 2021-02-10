Prince Harry using 'Americanisms' to be understood by the press

Prince Harry appears to have already fit right into his new American life.



According to an expert, the Duke of Sussex has already slipped into the American way of living as he mimicked his wife Meghan Markle with her ‘Americanisms’ by sparking giggles.

Expert sociolinguist at language learning app Babbel analyzed Prince Harry and Meghan’s first Archewell Audio podcast.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, she said: "The expression 'you guys' comes up, an American phrase that Harry used to address listeners in both the podcast teaser and during the podcast.”

"In the premiere episode, he even uses the typically American term 'awesome' - something which elicits a giggle from his American wife when used,” she went on to say.

"Harry says things like 'love always wins' and 'the power within us': two very positive, uplifting phrases which many of us would associate with the optimistic attitude of our cousins over the pond,” she added.

She further claimed that the phrases could have possibly been used by Harry to "be understood better by the American press".

“It could be that Prince Harry has started to borrow American phrases and words in order to fit in and be understood better by the American press, and this could become so habitual that he uses these words when speaking to Brits and Americans alike,” she said.

"Or he may just be mimicking his wife: interacting at a close level with someone all the time can cause us to pick up their speaking habits,” she added.

She claimed that Harry is "developing a more laid back, American way of speaking” but isn’t losing his English accent.

"Think of the likes of Simon Cowell, Adele and Gordon Ramsay – they've spent significant amounts of time living and working in the United States, but have retained their accents and a largely British way of speaking and interacting with the world. It’s likely Harry will go down that path,” she said.