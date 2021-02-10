Can't connect right now! retry
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson give a rare update on baby no. 2 plans

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have decided to go forth to give fan another update on their plans for having baby no. 2.

News regarding their plans came via a source close to People magazine and reportedly "Khloé and Tristan still want to give True a sibling. It's a big priority for both of them. They really want it to work out."

"Khloé is spending most of her time in L.A. while Tristan is working in Boston. Khloe enjoys visiting Boston, but she doesn't want to live there. Tristan understands that she wants to be with her family. True loves playing with all her cousins and is the happiest in LA with them."

In a teaser for the family’s final season on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe touched upon their family plans once more and explained, "Kim [Kardashian West], every time I post a video of True, she [direct-messages me] and she's like, 'She can't play by herself her whole life,' " Khloé says in the clip. "In my head, when I was going to have kids, I never ever imagined having an only child."

