entertainment
Thursday Feb 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus is enjoying the perks that come with being single

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

Vocal powerhouse Miley Cyrus is counting her blessing as a single woman ahead of Valentine's Day.

Turning to her Twitter on Tuesday, the Wrecking Ball hit maker, 28, revealed she was over the moon not being tied down to someone in a relationship as it gave her the freedom to do whatever she wants.

“Man. Being single sucks. All I ever do is WHATEVER THE [expletive] I WANT! Bahabahahahahabahahhahaha!” she said in her characteristically enthusiastic tweet.

The tweet also came with a clip of her Hannah Montana character, Miley Stewart, saying: “I have no problem not having a boyfriend.”

The singer’s romantic life was a whirlwind since she parted ways with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in August 2019, only eight months after they got married in December 2018. She jumped into a relationship with Kaitlynn Carter immediately after that but their romance couldn’t last longer than a month either.

Not long after, she and singer Cody Simpson started dating from October 2019 to August 2020. 

