Younis Khan says it's up to Mohammad Hafeez to decide timing of retirement

Younis Khan says team will give tremendous send off to veteran all rounder once he decides on retirement

Batting coach says he wants to work with players struggling to score runs

Younis hopeful of Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq to bounce back from lean run

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s batting coach Younis Khan has said it is up to veteran allrounder Mohammad Hafeez to decide the timing of his retirement from international cricket.

Younis, in a virtual press conference, said the allrounder’s contributions to Pakistan T20 cricket have been exceptional in recent times.

“We would definitely miss him for the series against South Africa starting today (Thursday). Hafeez himself is the best judge in this regard. Once he decides on his retirement, we would be giving him a tremendous send-off," Younis said.

He said Hafeez deserves the same status he, Inzamam and Misbah received in the past.

"Hafeez has performed outstandingly so we will definitely miss him in the T20 series. Whether he wants to play the T20 World Cup or not, the decision rests with him,” said the batting coach.

Pakistan's former captain is betting on seeing newcomers like Haider Ali, Mohammad Asif, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz and Danish Aziz to make an impact in future T20 assignments for the country.

“They are talented enough to play T20s. Hopefully, they would be making an impact and grasping every opportunity coming their way. They have all the required ability to surprise many,” said the coach.

Younis, while talking about his assignment as the batting coach, said that he wants to work with players who are struggling with the bat.

“I need at least one month to work on the openers as well as Asad Shafiq and Shan Masood. Backup players in Karachi also need some training. I think it is just a matter of time as after that they would start performing," he said.

Openers definitely struggled during the New Zealand and South Africa series but they need our support, he said.

"I would also work on their flaws and confidence level,” said Pakistan’s leading run-scorer in Test cricket.

Younis also praised the late middle-order for their performance in back-to-back series.

“Like everyone else, I am also happy with the late middle-order who contributed to the Pakistan cause. Faheem Ashraf, Rizwan and all the bowling all-rounders played a vital role in series whitewash,” said the batting coach.

He went on to say that the players have followed the footsteps of Moin Khan, Azhar Mehmood, Abdul Razzak, and the great Wasim Akram

To a question regarding inconsistent performance by Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq even though they have played several Test matches, Younis hoped they would soon get going in a big way.

“Sometimes it happens. Azhar has all the ability to score innings. It is just a matter of time and you will see Azhar scoring big knocks. There is a need to work on Asad’s confidence level am I am planning to do that.”