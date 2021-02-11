How Gigi and Bella Hadid keep themselves going after receiving hate online

The highly-adored Gigi and Bella Hadid, much like every other celerity, also have their fair share of critics trying to pull them down.



However, the supermodel duo have a perfect way to detach themselves from the toxic world of social media and keep themselves grounded.

Gigi and Bella’s mother, Yolanda Hadid revealed to Harper’s Bazaar in 2018 how she helps her daughters relax when they get weighed down by the world.

“When the kids are upset, I take them back to the farm, connect them to the earth and remind them of who they are,” she said.

“When I see them riding horses and working on the vegetable patches, that’s who they are and people don’t know that person. You have to put a barrier up so that they can’t penetrate through,” she went on to say.

Gigi also recently revealed in an interview how her mother always taught her to be kind and hardworking.

She said: “She always used to say, ‘There are a lot of pretty girls, and if you’re not the nicest and most hardworking, there’s going to be someone prettier, nicer, and more hardworking.’”