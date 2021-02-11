Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 11 2021
Katie Price gets candid about committing suicide

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

British media personality Katie Price got candid about her struggle with mental health and how she was close to committing suicide.

Speaking on BBC, the former model shared that in the beginning of 2020 she checked herself into a mental health facility after having suicidal thoughts.

When asked how she dealt with her demons, Katie said that she sought therapy.

"You just have to get on with it. I went to The Priory last year, because I had a lot of things to deal with, and I think speaking to a therapist just helps you prepare for it," she said.

She encouraged others to seek help too.

"I say to anyone out there, if you are suffering with mental health, and this pandemic doesn't help, just talk to someone - if you're feeling low, talk to someone."

"Don't be afraid to speak, too many people out there commit suicide because they're afraid."

Katie went on to detailing her ordeal with suicide and shared that she had planned everything. 

"I wanted to commit suicide. I planned it, I did everything… Everything was on top of me, it was a build up. I'm only human, I'm strong but there's only so much you can take and I could have either committed suicide or got help," she said. 

The TV personality said that her kids Harvey, 18, Junior, 15, Princess, 13, Jett, seven, and Bunny, six, were her light during her darkest hour.

"Every time I went to do it I thought: 'I can't, I've got kids, sort yourself out', so I asked for help, got help, and I stuck to it. I went to The Priory for five weeks and I'm a brand new person now," she said.


