Thursday Feb 11 2021
Kylie Jenner serves looks in streetwear

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner certainly has enviable style.

With an expansive closet the Keeping Up with the Kardshians star certainly knows how to serve looks.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a photo of her outfit of the day.

The Kylie Skin founder could be seen flaunting her curves some street wear.

She sported a white crop top which she paired with blue marbled joggers and a denim blue bag. 

The diva also showed off her long waves cascading down her back.

Fans were taken aback over her look as they showered her with compliments.

Take a look:



