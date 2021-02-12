Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Feb 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Akcent frontman Adrian Sina flaunts a Pakistani kurta at Europe music fest

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 12, 2021

Akcent frontman Adrian Sina flaunted his Pakistani kurta at a European music festival

Akcent’s lead vocalist Adrian Sina represented his love for Pakistan by donning a traditional kurta from the country at an international event.

The Romanian pop king and house band Akcent has been popular in Pakistan ever since their first tour seven years ago. Sina has always been quite involved in Pakistan’s pop culture and entertainment industry and expressed his keen interest in wanting to keep coming back for more concerts.

Not just this, Sina holds massive respect and love for Pakistan, as recently the songwriter and singer flaunted his kurta at a European music festival making a fashion statement.

The That’s My Name singer confirmed the conjecture of millions of Pakistani fans confirming he was indeed garbed in a Pakistani kurta. On his Facebook, he wrote:

“Setting new trends with my beautiful Pakistani kurta on a YouTube Music Event in Europe.”

His fashion statement is a huge tribute to Pakistan on an online platform, and consequently, the electro-pop sensation has made a home in millions of hearts.

More From Entertainment:

Jay-Z, The Go-Gos among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Jay-Z, The Go-Gos among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Sarmad Khoosat's film 'Zindagi Tamasha' drops out of Oscars race

Sarmad Khoosat's film 'Zindagi Tamasha' drops out of Oscars race

Beyonce sizzles in her new photoshoot

Beyonce sizzles in her new photoshoot
Jim Parsons almost lost out on the opportunity to play the iconic Sheldon Cooper

Jim Parsons almost lost out on the opportunity to play the iconic Sheldon Cooper

Jennifer Aniston receives love from Reese Witherspoon as she rings in 52nd birthday

Jennifer Aniston receives love from Reese Witherspoon as she rings in 52nd birthday
Taylor Swift unveils 'songs from the vault' on newly recorded 'Fearless' album

Taylor Swift unveils 'songs from the vault' on newly recorded 'Fearless' album
Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Archie layed bare: report

Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Archie layed bare: report
Meghan Markle wins privacy case regarding letter to estranged father Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle wins privacy case regarding letter to estranged father Thomas Markle
Princess Eugenie spared from royal curse with ‘free pass: report

Princess Eugenie spared from royal curse with ‘free pass: report
‘Game of Thrones’ star Esmé Bianco touches on Marilyn Manson abuse

‘Game of Thrones’ star Esmé Bianco touches on Marilyn Manson abuse
Rihanna locks down Fenty Fashion production amid covid-19

Rihanna locks down Fenty Fashion production amid covid-19
Sabrina Carpenter addresses how ‘Skin’ lyrics were misinterpreted

Sabrina Carpenter addresses how ‘Skin’ lyrics were misinterpreted

Latest

view all