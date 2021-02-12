Akcent frontman Adrian Sina flaunts a Pakistani kurta at Europe music fest

Akcent frontman Adrian Sina flaunted his Pakistani kurta at a European music festival

Akcent’s lead vocalist Adrian Sina represented his love for Pakistan by donning a traditional kurta from the country at an international event.

The Romanian pop king and house band Akcent has been popular in Pakistan ever since their first tour seven years ago. Sina has always been quite involved in Pakistan’s pop culture and entertainment industry and expressed his keen interest in wanting to keep coming back for more concerts.

Not just this, Sina holds massive respect and love for Pakistan, as recently the songwriter and singer flaunted his kurta at a European music festival making a fashion statement.

The That’s My Name singer confirmed the conjecture of millions of Pakistani fans confirming he was indeed garbed in a Pakistani kurta. On his Facebook, he wrote:

“Setting new trends with my beautiful Pakistani kurta on a YouTube Music Event in Europe.”

His fashion statement is a huge tribute to Pakistan on an online platform, and consequently, the electro-pop sensation has made a home in millions of hearts.