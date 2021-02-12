Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Feb 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William reflects upon ‘difficult’ break from Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 12, 2021

Prince William reflects upon ‘difficult’ break from Kate Middleton

Prince William recently sat down for a chat and got candid about all of the struggles that followed him after he took a ‘difficult break’ from Kate Middleton.

Touching on their harsh split 10 years ago to Express UK, the Duke was quoted saying, "We were friends for over a year first and it just sort of blossomed from then on.”

"We just spent more time with each other had a good giggle, had lots of fun and realised we shared the same interests and just had a really good time.”

Even Kate addressed the issue during an official engagement back in 2010 and admitted she was “not happy” about being away from Prince William but became “a stronger person” as a result.

She addressed the situation with maturity at the time and was quoted saying, "I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger and I really valued that time for me as well although I didn't think it at the time.”

More From Entertainment:

PSL anthem: Hadiqa Kiani demands an 'end to needless hate'

PSL anthem: Hadiqa Kiani demands an 'end to needless hate'
'Grey’s Anatomy' coming to an end? Jesse Williams spills the beans

'Grey’s Anatomy' coming to an end? Jesse Williams spills the beans
Britney Spears' dad plea to be sole conservator dismissed by judge

Britney Spears' dad plea to be sole conservator dismissed by judge

Meghan Markle will drive 'attention away from the Queen' on UK visit: expert

Meghan Markle will drive 'attention away from the Queen' on UK visit: expert

Buckingham Palace 'relieved' Meghan Markle won privacy case against UK tabloid

Buckingham Palace 'relieved' Meghan Markle won privacy case against UK tabloid
Kim Kardashian in no contact with Kanye West as divorce looms

Kim Kardashian in no contact with Kanye West as divorce looms
Taylor Swift details her ‘growth’ in music: ‘I kept pining away’

Taylor Swift details her ‘growth’ in music: ‘I kept pining away’
Sources analyze Taylor Swift’s relationship with Joe Alwyn

Sources analyze Taylor Swift’s relationship with Joe Alwyn
Catch Mahira Khan’s African escape in pictures: ‘Feeling at home’

Catch Mahira Khan’s African escape in pictures: ‘Feeling at home’
Akcent to sing PSL 7, PSL 8 anthems?

Akcent to sing PSL 7, PSL 8 anthems?
Watch: YouTuber Zaid Ali announces Yumna Ali’s 'great news' in style

Watch: YouTuber Zaid Ali announces Yumna Ali’s 'great news' in style
Princess Eugenie showcases Prince Andrew in unusual photo: report

Princess Eugenie showcases Prince Andrew in unusual photo: report

Latest

view all