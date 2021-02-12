Prince William reflects upon ‘difficult’ break from Kate Middleton

Prince William recently sat down for a chat and got candid about all of the struggles that followed him after he took a ‘difficult break’ from Kate Middleton.

Touching on their harsh split 10 years ago to Express UK, the Duke was quoted saying, "We were friends for over a year first and it just sort of blossomed from then on.”

"We just spent more time with each other had a good giggle, had lots of fun and realised we shared the same interests and just had a really good time.”

Even Kate addressed the issue during an official engagement back in 2010 and admitted she was “not happy” about being away from Prince William but became “a stronger person” as a result.

She addressed the situation with maturity at the time and was quoted saying, "I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger and I really valued that time for me as well although I didn't think it at the time.”