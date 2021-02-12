Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Feb 12 2021
By
Azaz Syed

NAB to set up special cell for checking records of Senate election candidates: sources

By
Azaz Syed

Friday Feb 12, 2021

National Accountability Bureau will set up a special cell to check the record of Senate candidates, sources say. Photo: File
  • NAB says anyone convicted by it will not be able to contest in Senate polls, sources say
  • Sources add NAB will set up a special cell to check the record of Senate candidates
  • Cell will be supervised by the bureau's Director of Operations Ghulam Safdar Shah, per sources

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday said that anyone who has been convicted by the accountability watchdog will not be able to contest the Senate elections, sources have revealed.

Sources said that the NAB has set up a special cell related to the Senate elections which will be supervised by the bureau's Director of Operations Ghulam Safdar Shah.

Read more: The mathematics of the Senate elections

NAB will check the record of Senate candidates after which the cell will issue clearance and send it to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), sources added.

It may be recalled that the Senate elections in the country will be held on March 3 for which a schedule has also been issued by the Election Commission.

Read more: PPP requests delay in submission of nomination papers for Senate elections

