NAB to set up special cell for checking records of Senate election candidates: sources

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday said that anyone who has been convicted by the accountability watchdog will not be able to contest the Senate elections, sources have revealed.



Sources said that the NAB has set up a special cell related to the Senate elections which will be supervised by the bureau's Director of Operations Ghulam Safdar Shah.

NAB will check the record of Senate candidates after which the cell will issue clearance and send it to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), sources added.



It may be recalled that the Senate elections in the country will be held on March 3 for which a schedule has also been issued by the Election Commission.

