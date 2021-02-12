Britney Spears' dad plea to be sole conservator dismissed by judge

Can't connect right now! retry
Britney Spears' dad to remain co-conservator after judge turns down major plea

Britney Spears has inched closer to claiming freedom from her scheming dad.

LA probate judge denied the objections made by the 39-year-old singer’s father, Jamie Spears, who did not want to share power with Bessemer as equal co-conservator of his daughter. The private trust company, after a grueling process, won equal power over Britney’s finances.

Britney is far from winning the case but in November, the judge granted her wish to bring someone else into the equation with equal power to her father to control her finances and choices. Against Jamie’s objections, Bessemer was appointed to the conservatorship in November.

The “Toxic” singer’s lawyer Samuel D. Ingram III explained to Variety that the whole purpose of dividing the power and responsibilities was “in the hopes that they would sit down and figure out together the best way to handle this complex estate for the benefit of my client.”

However, the judge denied Britney’s wish to remove her father completely from the case. Ingram elaborated upon and said, "It's no secret that my client does not want her father as co-conservator, but we recognize that removal is a separate issue."

