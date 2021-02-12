Can't connect right now! retry
Zack Snyder Justice League's teaser: Superman gets more power

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 12, 2021

Zack Snyder delighted fans as he shared a brief teaser of his long-awaited movie 'Justice League' on Thursday, showing superman with special power.

Superman looks different as he sports a black suit and shoots lasers from his eyes in the new teaser of the movie, which broke the internet. The official trailer of the film will land on Valentine’s Day.

The 'Snyder Cut' comes exclusively to HBO Max on March 18, and the new clip shows a black-suited Superman shooting laser beams from his eyes.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder and features Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jason Momoa as Aquaman.

Ezra Miller plays as The Flash, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, Robin Wright as General Antiope, J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, Amber Heard as Mera, Ciaran Hinds as Steppenwolf, Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke and Ray Porter as Darkseid.

Jared Leto‘s Joker from Suicide Squad will also shine in 'Snyder Cut', sporting a new look.

