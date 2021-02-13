BTS leaves ARMYs elated with upcoming ‘Dynamite night’ on MTV Unplugged

Global singing sensations BTS’s upcoming MTV Unplugged performance is garnering traffic like never before and their adoring fan base is beaming with pride.

The news was announced via a press statement by MTV itself and it read, "BTS will bring its own iteration of the iconic Unplugged format to life straight from Seoul, South Korea, offering their fans a front-row seat to never-before-seen versions of the group's most career-defining hits.”

According to their YouTube teaser, the performance is said to take place on Feburary 23 on Tuesday.

