Bollywood
Saturday Feb 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 13, 2021

Kangana Ranaut showcases her 'Dhaakad' BTS look for the first time

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has finally given fans a peek into her Dhaakad look and the internet cannot handle all the boss vibes she’s emanating in her Alpha female ensemble.

Renowned actress Kangana Ranaut has taken the internet by storm with his BTS picture into Dhaakad.

The picture in question was shared to Instagram and showcases the star and her director staring into the frame.

Ranaut is ‘protected’ with a bullet proof jacket while blood gushing from her face and chest, whereas her director could be seen standing behind him with a scary expression on his face.

The caption underneath her post however, gave fans some insight into her tight schedule and read, "10th night shift non stop action, 14 hours night shift rolled into the morning but our chief @RazyGhai be like tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe aazadi dungi (You give me blood, I'll give you freedom).. Well I am all yours... bring it on #Dhaakad."

Check it out below:


