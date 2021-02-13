Katrina Kaif's ravishing picture is a sight for sore eyes: Check out

Katrina Kaif seen looking ethereal in a casual yet chic outfit

Katrina Kaif dresses up to perfection almost always.

The style queen was at it again in an ethereal picture wherein she looked as gorgeous as ever.

The Indian starlet, in her recent snaps, paired a light blue cardigan with a quirky pin-detail on the front.

She completed her look with a pair of denim jeans and let hair fall on the sides of her face in soft waves.

Kat's makeup seemed to go perfectly with her casual look. She captioned the photos, "Shades of ......"

Check out Katrina's post here

Meanwhile, on the work front, recently Katrina along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter was shooting in Udaipur for Phone Bhoot.