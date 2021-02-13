Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Feb 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif's ravishing picture is a sight for sore eyes: Check out

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 13, 2021

Katrina Kaif seen looking ethereal in a casual yet chic outfit 

Katrina Kaif dresses up to perfection almost always.

The style queen was at it again in an ethereal picture wherein she looked as gorgeous as ever.

The Indian starlet, in her recent snaps, paired a light blue cardigan with a quirky pin-detail on the front.

She completed her look with a pair of denim jeans and let hair fall on the sides of her face in soft waves. 

Kat's makeup seemed to go perfectly with her casual look. She captioned the photos, "Shades of ......" 

Check out Katrina's post here

Meanwhile, on the work front, recently Katrina along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter was shooting in Udaipur for Phone Bhoot.

More From Showbiz:

Mehwish Hayat shares her new photo with cryptic message: 'All women are actresses...'

Mehwish Hayat shares her new photo with cryptic message: 'All women are actresses...'
Zeba Bakhtiar fondly recalls working with late actor Rajiv Kapoor

Zeba Bakhtiar fondly recalls working with late actor Rajiv Kapoor
Ayeza Khan shares more photos, videos from Turkey visit

Ayeza Khan shares more photos, videos from Turkey visit
Hira Mani jumps into Naseebo Lal's defence following PSL 6 anthem criticism

Hira Mani jumps into Naseebo Lal's defence following PSL 6 anthem criticism
Minal Khan's hair transformation takes fans by surprise

Minal Khan's hair transformation takes fans by surprise
Aiman Khan posts encouraging message by Elon Musk about a ‘bright day’

Aiman Khan posts encouraging message by Elon Musk about a ‘bright day’
Nida Yasir remembers late mother Fehmida Nasreen

Nida Yasir remembers late mother Fehmida Nasreen
Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz enjoy scooty ride, video wins hearts

Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz enjoy scooty ride, video wins hearts
Aiman Khan prays for missing mountaineer Ali Sadpara

Aiman Khan prays for missing mountaineer Ali Sadpara
Minal Khan humbly responds to critics on social media

Minal Khan humbly responds to critics on social media
Minal Khan remembers late father in touching photo with Aiman Khan

Minal Khan remembers late father in touching photo with Aiman Khan
Kareena Kapoor remembers uncle Rajiv Kapoor after demise: 'Broken but strong'

Kareena Kapoor remembers uncle Rajiv Kapoor after demise: 'Broken but strong'

Latest

view all