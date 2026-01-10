Fawad Khan takes nostalgic journey on his 21st wedding anniversary

The couple poses while celebration of their wedding anniversary. —Instagram/@Kismatt

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan took a nostalgic journey back more than two decades, reliving cherished wedding memories with his wife Sadaf, as the couple celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary in an intimate gathering.

Organisers shared a series of candid moments from the celebration, showing the couple seated on a stage decorated with marigolds and floral garlands, recreating the warmth of a traditional wedding setting.

Dressed in a casual black outfit layered with a leather jacket, Khan was spotted enjoying moments with Sadaf, who wore a combination of cinnamon-brown suit paired with a gorgeous green dupatta.

One of the pictures also featured the couple’s son, wearing a rust-coloured shawl, seated alongside his parents.

Traditional wedding customs, including joota chupai and bhangra, were also part of the festivities, with the couple seen dancing and participating in the rituals.

Several notable figures from the entertainment industry, including producer Ammara Hikmat and actor Ahmed Ali Akbar, were among the guests in attendance.