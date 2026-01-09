Yash skips fan meet but surprises with teaser of upcoming film 'Toxic'

'Toxic' is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026

Naveen Kumar Gowda, known as Yash, surprised fans for the New Year by sharing a teaser of his upcoming movie, Toxic on his Instagram page.

The makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups unveiled Yash's character in a teaser, timing it with actor's 40th birthday celebrations on Thursday.

The power-packed teaser offers a striking glimpse of Yash's intense character, as Raya.

It opens with full-on-action sequences, with gunfire cutting through the silence, signalling the arrival of Yash as the fearless Raya wielding a Tommy gun.

The teaser came as a surprise for many, especially as Yash skipped the fan meet on his birthday.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram Story to update his fans, explaining that he is busy with work on his upcoming film Toxic.

In a statement, Yash expressed: 'I honestly am deeply aware of how you have been waiting to me over the last few years. trust me, I have longing to see you all juts as much.

'I truly wanted to make it happen this year on my birthday, but I am fully immersed in finishing the film to make sure it's ready for you in theaters on March 19th, 2026. Because of this, I won't be able to meet you in person just yet.

'Even though we could not make it happen now. I promise to make it up to you. We will meet in a much bigger way, very soon. In the meantime, I will be personally looking through all your wishes and cherishing every bit of the love you send.

Yours Yash.'

Recently, the makers unveiled the character posters of Yash and the leading actresses, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutariam, setting the tone of its dark, action-packed narrative.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Toxic is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026.