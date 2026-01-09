After 'Case No. 9', Saba Qamar calls for responsibility towards women

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar as Sahar Moazzam in Case No. 9. — Instagram@harpalgeotv

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar has shared a thoughtful message following the conclusion of her drama serial Case No. 9, choosing reflection and positivity over controversy.

After Geo TV’s drama serial “Case No. 9” reached its conclusion, the actor took to social media to express her views on kindness, responsibility, and respect for women.

“I have won both cases — Case No. 9 and Case No. 0 (Baseless),” Qamar wrote, clarifying that her message was not meant to criticise or accuse anyone.

Instead, she urged society to be more mindful of how women are treated, particularly when it comes to unverified claims and character judgments.

“Women should be supported in their success, not questioned, disrespected, or brought down by false stories,” she said, adding that true progress lies in uplifting one another.

Her statement closely echoed the themes of Case No. 9, which concluded with justice for rape survivor Sahar after a long legal struggle. In the final verdict, the court sentenced the prime accused, Kamran, to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and ordered action against other accomplices — a resolution that struck a chord with viewers.

Qamar’s words also came in the wake of a recent controversy in which journalist Naeem Hanif publicly apologised for making false and defamatory claims about the actor during a podcast. He later admitted the allegations were unverified and incorrect, and the video was removed from the platform. Qamar had responded by taking legal action, emphasising that no one has the right to make baseless accusations for attention.

In her statement, the actor reflected that while apologies matter, a woman’s dignity should never be compromised without facts or verification. “I stood by the truth, and that is why justice prevailed,” she wrote.

Ending on a hopeful note, Qamar called for empathy, fairness, and respect, saying her message came from a place of integrity and authenticity.