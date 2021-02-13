Kangana Ranaut disses directors who ‘abondon’ her after reaching fame

Kangana Ranaut recently took to social media to clap back against the directors who left her high and dry the moment they made a name for themselves within Bollywood.

The actor took to Twitter to deliver this fateful blow and wrote, “Many of India’s leading filmmakers started their careers with me, when they become successful then they only go after Khans, Kapoors or Kumars. Dear friends when our chief @RazyGhai becomes a top filmmaker please remind him to do women centric films also once in a while #Dhaakad.”

