Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Feb 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut disses directors who ‘abondon’ her after reaching fame

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 13, 2021

Kangana Ranaut disses directors who ‘abondon’ her after reaching fame

Kangana Ranaut recently took to social media to clap back against the directors who left her high and dry the moment they made a name for themselves within Bollywood.

The actor took to Twitter to deliver this fateful blow and wrote, “Many of India’s leading filmmakers started their careers with me, when they become successful then they only go after Khans, Kapoors or Kumars. Dear friends when our chief @RazyGhai becomes a top filmmaker please remind him to do women centric films also once in a while #Dhaakad.”

Check it out below:


More From Bollywood:

Bhumi Pednekar details the importance of self-love

Bhumi Pednekar details the importance of self-love
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja unveils her ‘battered’ body following ‘Blind’ shoot

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja unveils her ‘battered’ body following ‘Blind’ shoot
Kangana Ranaut showcases her 'Dhaakad' BTS look for the first time

Kangana Ranaut showcases her 'Dhaakad' BTS look for the first time
Arjun Kapoor offers aid to cancer couples fighting the pandemic

Arjun Kapoor offers aid to cancer couples fighting the pandemic
Priyanka Chopra’s wedding with Nick Jonas almost got ‘derailed’

Priyanka Chopra’s wedding with Nick Jonas almost got ‘derailed’

Ananya Panday gets candid about her heartbreaks ahead of Valentine’s Day

Ananya Panday gets candid about her heartbreaks ahead of Valentine’s Day
Priyanka Chopra compares Hollywood’s romantic flicks with Bollywood’s

Priyanka Chopra compares Hollywood’s romantic flicks with Bollywood’s
Parineeti Chopra dismisses claims of rivalries existing between female actors

Parineeti Chopra dismisses claims of rivalries existing between female actors
Nollywood meets Bollywood in love tale 'Namaste Wahala'

Nollywood meets Bollywood in love tale 'Namaste Wahala'
Salman Khan thanks fans for their love, support

Salman Khan thanks fans for their love, support
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan makes her romance official with Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan makes her romance official with Nupur Shikhare
Sanjay Dutt showers love on wife Maanayata on 13th wedding anniversary

Sanjay Dutt showers love on wife Maanayata on 13th wedding anniversary

Latest

view all