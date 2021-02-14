Can't connect right now! retry
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde: Why the pair is keeping romance strictly private

Sunday Feb 14, 2021

Power couple Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's romance has been the talk of town! 

An insider has now spilled the beans about the pair to HollywoodLife, detailing how the British heartthrob is “proud” to be with Wilde.

“So [Harry and Olivia are] together all the time. At the moment the sun rises and sets on Olivia. But it remains to be seen what will happen when they wrap their movie,” the source said.

“Making a movie is such a bonding experience but even more so with this one because they’re making it during a pandemic,” they said.

“Harry‘s very into her. He’s very proud to be with her and not just because she’s so stunning. He’s kind of in awe of her, he loves watching her work. She’s such a great director, everyone says that,” they continued.

“The way she treats actors and everyone on set is with so much respect. But she’s still very much in charge, which is so attractive to Harry. Only time will tell what will happen but for now Harry has nothing but glowing things to say about Olivia,” added the source.

A second grapevine revealed to the portal that the singer doesn’t want any bad blood between him and Wilde’s ex Jason Sudeikis.

