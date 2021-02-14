Meghan Markle treading towards a career in politics in US: expert

Many have been speculating about Meghan Markle's political career ever since she and Prince Harry cut off ties with the British royal family and moved to the US.



Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's private meeting with California Governor Gavin Newsom, it is now being reported that Meghan may be getting ready to dip her feet into politics.

Mike Trujillo, a renowned Democratic strategist, told the Times about the couple’s future in politics, saying Meghan is heading towards a “well-worn path” that was also adopted by actor Arnold Schwarznegger.

"She's doing everything that's appropriate and allowed given her new position but she's definitely putting her toe in the water,” he said.

“And once your toe is in the water your whole foot is in and next thing you know you are knee deep and then you are fully in,” he added.