What caused Prince Harry and Prince William to fall out

Tensions between Prince Harry and Prince William have been escalating since quite a while now.

According to claims by royal experts, the rift between the two was caused by “petty jealousy.”

Royal expert Emily Andrews spoke about the rift between the two brothers in Channel 5’s documentary, Meghan and Harry: The New Revelation.

"Is there petty jealously? Yes because I think there is between any family. Show me any family in the world where there is no jockeying for position. That is family, that is the human condition,” she said.

Joining the discussion, royal commentator Afua Adom said: "I do think it is War of the Wales Part 2 but this is also the British Royal Family. This is what they do, they argue they fall out and then we make a drama out of it."

Royal author and expert Katie Nicholl also joined the discourse, saying: "I want to make it clear that this friendship or relationship is not what it once was. It has come under unbearable strain. This time last year they weren’t talking to each other.”

"William was so angry with Harry that he did not even go to that lunch ahead of the Sandringham summit,” she said.

"That is how bad things were but then you fast forward a year and look at now, they spent the holiday season in touch and presents were exchanged. But there is an ocean between them, there is a big time difference and there is a distance between them still,” she added.

"Absolutely, there are still things to overcome. I think they all realise for the greater good and particularly after last year you do have to move on in life."