Over 125 women died from suicide in Tharparkar over the past 13 months

More than 100 women committed suicide over the past one year, says participant of a Mithi workshop

Poverty and customs are forcing young women to attempt suicide.



Workshop discusses rising trend of women taking their own lives.



Poverty and social inequalities in Sindh have led to a sharp rise in young women taking their own lives in the Tharparkar district, with over 125 women reportedly dying from suicide in the past 13 months.

A workshop was organised in Mithi where psychologists, civil society, and non-governmental organisations discussed the causes and problems relating to the rising trend of women forced to take their own lives in Tharparkar district.

A participant of the workshop shared that more than 100 women had taken their own lives over the past one year.

The workshop discussed how on the one hand, the people of Tharparkar, especially women and children are losing lives to various diseases while on the other, poverty and customs are also forcing young women to take their own lives.

