Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Feb 14 2021
By
Hamid Sheikh

Over 125 women died from suicide in Tharparkar over the past 13 months

By
Hamid Sheikh

Sunday Feb 14, 2021

  • More than 100 women committed suicide over the past one year, says participant of a Mithi workshop
  • Poverty and customs are forcing young women to attempt suicide.
  • Workshop discusses rising trend of women taking their own lives. 

Poverty and social inequalities in Sindh have led to a sharp rise in young women taking their own lives in the Tharparkar district, with over 125 women reportedly dying from suicide in the past 13 months. 

A workshop was organised in Mithi where psychologists, civil society, and non-governmental organisations discussed the causes and problems relating to the rising trend of women forced to take their own lives in Tharparkar district.

A participant of the workshop shared that more than 100 women had taken their own lives over the past one year.  

The workshop discussed how on the one hand, the people of Tharparkar, especially women and children are losing lives to various diseases while on the other, poverty and customs are also forcing young women to take their own lives.

Read more: 84 children died in a month due to malnutrition, various diseases in Tharparkar

Read more: Tharparkar: Body of young woman found hanging allegedly after spat with in-laws


More From Pakistan:

Rana Sanaullah to be indicted on March 6 in drugs case

Rana Sanaullah to be indicted on March 6 in drugs case
In a first, Pakistan to employ drones to supervise highways and motorways

In a first, Pakistan to employ drones to supervise highways and motorways
Lawyers explicitly involved in attack should be arrested, says IHC CJ Athar Minallah

Lawyers explicitly involved in attack should be arrested, says IHC CJ Athar Minallah
Senate 'horse-trading' scandal: Committee to call journalist who released video

Senate 'horse-trading' scandal: Committee to call journalist who released video
Abdul Qadir 'wholeheartedly accepts' PTI's decision to retract Senate nomination

Abdul Qadir 'wholeheartedly accepts' PTI's decision to retract Senate nomination
PTI takes back Balochistan Senate ticket from Abdul Qadir after members cry foul

PTI takes back Balochistan Senate ticket from Abdul Qadir after members cry foul
'This is a war': Maryam makes case for PML-N in hotly contested NA-75 by-polls

'This is a war': Maryam makes case for PML-N in hotly contested NA-75 by-polls
Petrol price in Pakistan expected to go up after Feb 15

Petrol price in Pakistan expected to go up after Feb 15
Punjab announces dates for matric, intermediate exams

Punjab announces dates for matric, intermediate exams
WATCH: Karachi Corps take part in tactical drills in Thar

WATCH: Karachi Corps take part in tactical drills in Thar
Justice Isa asks how world knows of CJP's verdict before he has seen it

Justice Isa asks how world knows of CJP's verdict before he has seen it
Solicitor says Daily Mail attacked Imran Ali Yousaf on false grounds

Solicitor says Daily Mail attacked Imran Ali Yousaf on false grounds

Latest

view all