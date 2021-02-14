Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 14 2021
Princess Beatrice touches upon challenges of suffering from dyslexia

Sunday Feb 14, 2021

Princess Beatrice got candid about her struggle with dyslexia and revealed that it was "challenging" for her to cope with it.

In a virtual message to a charity targeting suffers of dyslexia, she expressed her passion to bring change in the community of those struggling with the learning disorder.

"The reason I am so passionate about dyslexia is because of being a dyslexic person myself," she said.

"I feel like I really understand that we have a responsibility to change the narrative around what we are delivering to young people in the classroom. I was very lucky, I got to go to a school that was very nurturing and very supportive."

"But I would describe the actual day to day learning side of things as very challenging."

She touched upon her childhood experiences and how she felt left out. 

"I remember we had different coloured books to describe how far where reading levels had got to and I was always on the white books. My best friends were always on the yellow books or the green books. They were so far ahead," she said.

"And I think at that stage, those moments of doubt just pop into your head. I’m not good enough, I’m not smart enough. Why am I not like the others?"

However, while she did struggle Princess Beatrice urged youngsters to not let them be influenced from these "very defining" moments.

"I’m very lucky I’ve been able to find a job that relies on my communication skills a lot more than it is me sitting behind a desk. A lot of my colleagues also have dyslexia because we work in a technology company that is always about looking at things differently," she said.

"And I think that’s one of the strengths that we have as dyslexics is to look at things differently, be a problem solver, find new ways to do things, be experimental, entrepreneurial."

