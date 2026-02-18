Taylor Swift crowned 'artist of the year' after breaking her own record

Taylor Swift achieves global milestone for sixth year in a row

Taylor Swift is once again crowned as the biggest selling artist in the world making it her fourth year of maintaining the record.

The 36-year-old pop superstar has surpassed her own record from last year as she lead the IFPI rankings for the sixth year.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker was the top ranked global artist in 2014, 2019, 2022, 2023, and 2024, before 2025. She won the award all four times except 2021 and 2020 when she lost to BTS.

The IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry) evaluates the music charts globally and releases an annual chart to determine the biggest selling music star of the year.

In the 2025 chart, the 14-time-Grammy winner lead the chart, followed by Stray Kids, Drake, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and more.

The new milestone adds to Swift’s several milestones which she achieved after the release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl in October 2025.

The Elizabeth Taylor songstress released The Fate of Ophelia as the first single from the album, and it reigned the top of the charts for a few months straight, after the release date.

Her new single, Opalite, is also a hit on the charts, as it holds the top spot in UK singles’ chart, as well as the Top10 Billboards chart in the US.