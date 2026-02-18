 
Jason Bateman reacts to Charli XCX podcast criticism over 'invasive' joke

Geo News Digital Desk
February 18, 2026

Jason Bateman couldn’t ignore the noise surrounding his podcast interview with Charli XCX which went viral on social media.

The 57-year-old podcast host joked about the BRAT singer changing her mind over having kids, after she told him she doesn’t want to have kids.

When Bateman pressed on, saying she might meet someone who changes her mind, the Apples hitmaker, 33, told him she is married to George Daniel. However, he quipped that she might meet her next husband who might want to have kids.

The conversation caused quite a stir on social media with people slamming Bateman for being invasive ad inappropriate during the interview.

Few days later he addressed the criticism, saying, “We were having a great conversation about her life growing up as an only child. It seemed like a very natural follow-up to that,” in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter.

The Zootopia actor continued, “That’s all it was. I don’t really have much [else] to say about it, except that it is always interesting and valuable and educational to hear people’s thoughts, reactions and feelings to anything I say or do.”

During the conversation, Charli told Bateman that growing up as an only child she could not experience conflicts and resolving conflicts like people with siblings do.

However, the interview soon steered towards her own family plans and left viewers feeling quite awkward and embarrassed on the singer’s part.

