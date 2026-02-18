Bruce Springsteen announces 'Land of Hope and Dreams' tour

The Boss invites fans to join him at the 'United Free Republic of E Street Nation'

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are rallying fans for some “Rock ‘n’ Rebellion” this spring.

On February 17, The Boss announced the politically charged Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour with the E Street Band.

"We are living through dark, disturbing and dangerous times, but do not despair — the cavalry is coming! Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be taking the stage this spring," Springsteen, 76, said.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer made it clear this isn’t just another tour. "We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America — American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream — all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C."

Springsteen closed with an open invitation: "Everyone, regardless of where you stand or what you believe in, is welcome — so come on out and join the United Free Republic of E Street Nation for an American spring of Rock 'n' Rebellion! I’ll see you there!"

The 20-date trek launches March 31 in Minneapolis and wraps May 27 in Washington, D.C. The announcement follows his recent release of Streets of Minneapolis, a song spotlighting protests against ICE and the city’s resilience amid deportation raids that led to weeks of unrest.

See the dates for the Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour below:

March 31 – Minneapolis – Target Center

April 3 – Portland, Ore. – Moda Center

April 7 – Inglewood, Calif. – Kia Forum

April 9 – Inglewood, Calif. – Kia Forum

April 13 – San Francisco, Calif. – Chase Center

April 16 – Phoenix – Mortgage Matchup Center

April 20 – Newark, N.J. – Prudential Center

April 23 – Sunrise, Fla. – Amerant Bank Arena

April 26 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center

April 29 – Chicago – United Center

May 2 – Atlanta – State Farm Arena

May 5 – Belmont Park, N.Y. – UBS Arena

May 8 – Philadelphia – Xfinity Mobile Arena

May 11 – New York – Madison Square Garden

May 14 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center

May 16 – New York – Madison Square Garden

May 19 – Pittsburgh – PPG Paints Arena

May 22 – Cleveland – Rocket Arena

May 24 – Boston – TD Garden

May 27 – Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park