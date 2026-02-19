See ‘The Gates' trailer: James Van Der Beek's final movie after death

‘The Gates' trailer: James Van Der Beek's final movie

The final on-screen role of James Van Der Beek has been revealed, with the late actor set to make his last film appearance in the upcoming thriller The Gates, due in cinemas on March 13.

A newly released trailer confirms Van Der Beek stars as a chilling and corrupt pastor named Jacob, marking a dark and striking farewell performance.

The film centres on three friends who accidentally witness a murder while driving through a gated community.

What begins as a chance encounter quickly turns into a fight for survival, as the trio become targets of Jacob and the neighbourhood’s unsettling residents.

In the trailer, Van Der Beek’s character delivers a haunting warning to the community.

“I have been called upon to lead this community, and those boys seek to destroy us. Find them, and let God’s will be done.”

Later, as he holds the young men at gunpoint, he adds, “You’ve seen what happens when people get in my way.”

The film is directed by John Burr, who also developed the story from his own script. The cast includes Mason Gooding, Algee Smith, Keith Powers and Brad Leland.

Van Der Beek was widely known for playing Dawson Leery in Dawson’s Creek, a role that made him a household name.

Before his death on February 11, Van Der Beek had also completed work on a recurring role in Elle, an upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series for Amazon Prime Video.

Produced by Gary Glushon, Ross Kohn and Nancy Leopardi, The Gates now stands as Van Der Beek’s final cinematic chapter, offering audiences one last look at an actor unafraid to take on bold and unexpected roles right to the end.

Watch The Gates starring James Van Der Beek below:



