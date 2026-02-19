Taylor Swift to face ex Harry Styles in Britain: Know more

Taylor Swift to face ex Harry Styles in Britain

Taylor Swift could be heading for an unexpected reunion with her past as speculation grows that she may make a surprise appearance at next week’s Brit Awards, where her ex Harry Styles is also due to be in attendance.

Although organisers are keeping quiet, there is mounting excitement around the possibility of Swift showing up in Manchester for the ceremony.

The pop superstar has reportedly slipped into the UK this week with a large entourage of more than 20 people, fuelling rumours that her visit is tied to the awards.

Her team is understood to be leaving the country the Monday after the Brits, just days after the ceremony takes place, as per The Sun.

A source within the music industry said Swift is currently keeping a low profile in London and is scheduled to travel to Manchester, where this year’s Brit Awards will be held.

According to the insider, the timing feels more than coincidental, especially given Swift’s long-standing affection for the event.

She previously received the Global Icon Award at the ceremony in 2021 and is said to hold the Brits in high regard.

“Taylor is hiding out in London at the moment and is scheduled to visit Manchester, which seems like she could be lined up for a surprise appearance at the Brit Awards,” the source said.

“Taylor was handed the Global Icon Award at the ceremony back in 2021 and has a huge amount of respect for the Brits. She loves it.”

They added that organisers are determined to keep plans secret, but the overlap between Swift’s visit and the ceremony has raised eyebrows.

“Brits bosses are trying to keep everything under lock and key, but it feels too much like a coincidence that Taylor is secretly in the UK at the exact time of the Brits,” the source continued.

“The fact her team are all heading home the Monday after the ceremony is fishy. Manchester is an amazing city, but Taylor wouldn’t just be coming to look at the cathedral and the Etihad, would she?”

If Swift does appear at the ceremony on 28 February, potentially at the city’s Co-op Live arena, it would be seen as a major win for the Brits.

Her presence would also add extra intrigue given Styles is on the bill, setting the stage for a night that fans would be unlikely to forget.

Swift’s UK visit comes at a time when she is once again dominating the global music scene.

She has just been named the biggest-selling artist worldwide of 2025 by International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, marking the fourth year in a row she has topped the list.

It is the sixth time overall she has achieved the honour, having previously done so in 2014, 2019, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

The last act to beat her to the top spot was BTS in 2020 and 2021.

Whether or not Swift steps onto the Brit Awards stage remains unconfirmed, but with her in the UK, her ex in the room and her career hitting new highs, all eyes will be on Manchester to see if the world’s biggest pop star makes her move.