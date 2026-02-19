Jennifer Aniston uses hilarious 'Friends' scene to review 'Wuthering Heights'

Rachel and Phoebe read Emily Bronte's 'Wuthering Heights' for a literature class in 'Friends' season 5

Rachel Green would have loved Emerald Fennell’s new Wuthering Heights adaptation, according to Jennifer Aniston.

The Emmy-winning actress has shared her review of the latest film adaptation of Emily Bronte’s classic novel, starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie. And she used a hilarious scene from Friends to do it.

Taking to her Instagram on February 17, Aniston shared a clip from season 5 of the hit ‘90s sitcom, where her character and Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe Buffay take a literature class — except only one of them takes it seriously.

“So Pheebs, what is the book about?” Rachel asks, admitting that she didn't do the assigned reading.

“It’s this tragic love story between Cathy and Heathcliff. And it takes place in, like, these creepy moors in England, which I think represent the wildness of Heathcliffe’s character. I really get symbolism!” Phoebe replies. Moments later, Rachel steals Phoebe's answer when called upon by the teacher.

Alongside the clip, Aniston wrote, “Thanks to Margot and Jacob, no reading required.”

Released on February 13, Wuthering Heights split critics and audiences alike with Fennell’s unconventional adaptation.