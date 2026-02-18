Brooklyn Beckham makes stance clear on Gordon Ramsay's family in stern move

Brooklyn Beckham takes firm action after Gordon Ramsay's remarks over Beckhams' feud

Brooklyn Beckham consolidated his cut off with Gordon Ramsay and his family, after the celebrity chef spoke about the drama surrounding the Beckhams.

The 26-year-old aspiring chef, who had unfollowed Gordon after the interview went live, now unfollowed his kids whom he grew up with, Holly and Jack Ramsay.

Although Brooklyn has unfollowed the twins, he seems to still be following Gordon’s wife Tana, his daughter Tilly, and son Oscar.

The family drama between Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, and the rest of Victoria and David Beckham’s family, seems to be going on with full force after Gordon explained his perspective seeing the family torn apart.

Speaking of the two families’ bond, an insider shared, “David and Victoria see Gordon and Tana almost as family. The kids all grew up together,” as Daily Mail reported on Wednesday, February 18.

“Brooklyn always loved his time with them all, but his and Jack’s friendship isn’t really there anymore, which is a great shame. Gordon and Tana have been upset at the fall-out too. They are very, very fond of Brooklyn. They’ve known him since he was tiny,” they added.

However, as it appears, Brooklyn has avoided hanging out any of the friends he was close to before getting married.

“That is very sad. These are people who he goes way back with and Holly is one of them,” said the source.

During Gordon’s interview which proved to be quite explosive, the chef blamed Brooklyn’s infatuation with Nicola for the friction among the parents and him.

“He’s desperate to stand on his own two feet. He’s desperate to forge his own way, and I respect that from Brooklyn. It’s such a good thing to do. But remember where you came from. And honestly, one day you’re not going to have your mum and dad, and you need to understand that,” he said, and soon after the interview Brooklyn unfollowed him on social media.