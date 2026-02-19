Shia LaBeouf spotted on shirtless run after jail release

Shia LaBeouf was spotted trying to reset after a turbulent Mardi Gras arrest, spending the day quietly in New Orleans following his release from jail.

The 39-year-old actor, Shia LaBeouf, was seen leaving his home in New Orleans at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday and heading out for a shirtless run around a nearby park, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

After returning home, he went back out again, this time visiting two Catholic churches, St Francis of Assisi and St Stephen, seemingly in observance of Ash Wednesday.

Both churches were closed when he arrived.

Following the church visits, LaBeouf stopped at upscale Mediterranean restaurant Saj. He was photographed chatting briefly with a woman outside before heading in to dine alone.

The low-key afternoon followed a far more chaotic Tuesday.

LaBeouf was arrested in the early hours of the morning after becoming involved in a brawl during Mardi Gras celebrations.

He was charged with two counts of simple battery and spent several hours at Orleans Parish Prison before being released later that day.

While the exact cause of the altercation remains unclear, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor had been in the city celebrating Mardi Gras since the previous Thursday.

One bartender claimed LaBeouf had been “terrorising the city,” while a doorman at dive bar Ms Mae’s said he appeared “somewhat belligerent” when he tried to enter shirtless and without cash.

After being treated by paramedics, LaBeouf was released from custody but showed little sign of slowing down.

He declined to answer questions from a paparazzo about the arrest, then walked roughly two miles back to the parade route to rejoin the festivities.

He was later seen buying a fresh shirt and sunglasses, drinking beer and chatting with fans.

At one point, he was filmed dancing while holding his jail paperwork in his mouth, seemingly poking fun at the situation.

In the early hours of Wednesday, he tweeted, “Free me,” and shared a close-up selfie on X, smiling in dark sunglasses while wearing purple, gold and green Mardi Gras beads.

By Wednesday afternoon, however, the actor appeared to be taking a quieter approach, marking a noticeable contrast from the wild scenes that led to his arrest just hours earlier.