Troops of Karachi Corps continue Jidar-ul-Hadeed exercise in Thar desert

pakistan
Sunday Feb 14 2021
Sunday Feb 14, 2021

KARACHI: The troops of Karachi Corps, during the ongoing exercise “Jidar-ul-Hadeed” in the Thar Desert, are busy practising coordinated, all-round defence and survival techniques under challenging conditions, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement Sunday.

Per the military's media wing, the field exercise that commenced on  January 28 focuses on enhancing operational preparedness, synergy among various components of the forces, and effective response measures under actual battlefield environment.

