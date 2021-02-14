Troops of Karachi Corps continue Jidar-ul-Hadeed exercise in Thar desert

Troops of Karachi Corps are busy practising coordinated, all-round defence and survival techniques during ongoing Jidar-ul-Hadeed exercise in the Thar Desert

ISPR says the exercise commenced on January 28 and focuses on forces' operational preparedness

Exercise also prepares forces to take effective response measures under actual battlefield environment

KARACHI: The troops of Karachi Corps, during the ongoing exercise “Jidar-ul-Hadeed” in the Thar Desert, are busy practising coordinated, all-round defence and survival techniques under challenging conditions, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement Sunday.

Per the military's media wing, the field exercise that commenced on January 28 focuses on enhancing operational preparedness, synergy among various components of the forces, and effective response measures under actual battlefield environment.

