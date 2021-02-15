Palace congratulates Meghan Markle, Prince Harry after pregnancy news

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry unleashed a wave of euphoria after announcing they were expecting their second child.



Members of the British royal family were also just as 'delighted' to hear the happy news from the couple across the pond as the royal fans all over the world.

Buckingham Palace released a statement, as per Harper’s Bazaar, that read: "Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and entire family [are] 'delighted' and wish them well."

An insider revealed to the portal that the couple had informed the royals about their pregnancy before they broke the news to the entire world.

The couple revealed the big news about their second child on Valentine's Day, saying another baby royal is on the way. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement on Sunday.