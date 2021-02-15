Diana becomes a front-running name for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s baby

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made the pregnancy announcement, speculation about their second child’s name has been going through the roof.



Soon after the Duke and Duchess announced they are expecting their second child, Diana became a front running name for the couple’s baby by bookies.

As per Coral, there are 10-1 odds of the pair naming their child, if it is a girl, Diana. In case of a boy, Meghan’s father’s name, Thomas, is also emerging as a favourite.

Moreover, Philip, Albert and Elizabeth are also being tipped off as potential names.

A Coral spokesperson revealed, per Express: "I would say if you're fancying Diana this is the biggest price that it will be for the foreseeable. The early figures suggest that punters are convinced that it will be a girl this time.”

"In the next 24 hours we would expect plenty of money taken for Diana and the odds to drop. Whether it's a Diana effect I don't know,” they added.