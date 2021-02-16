ITV’s ice skates dancing show paused for a week

The ITV’s 13th series of ice dancing contest seems disaster-struck as celebrities, one after the other, are either missing the episode or having to quit the show entirely owing to off-screen mishaps or COVID-19 rampage.



So much so that the ‘Dancing On Ice’ show executives decided not to organise it for Sunday’s (21.02.21) showing in an attempt for all the celebrities participating in the program to get fully re-energized to their capacity.

The production team is paying full attention to the new protocols amidst the coronavirus pandemic, an executive told the media, lavishing praise on the team that has put in a lot of hard work to pull together an amazing series.





The ITV source said the break will provide the cast and crew with the much-needed respite to come back with restored energy for the show to be worth watching.

Earlier, back injury forced Jason Donovan to skip the Valentine’s Day show. While, leg pain is still plaguing rapper Lady Leshurr, and Rebekah Vardy is still suffering from a groin strain.

Not just this, four celebs had to say goodbye to the show. Denise Van Outen backed out due to a broken shoulder. Billie Shepherd, who earlier skipped an episode over her grandmother’s demise, left the show after she suffered a heavy fall on the ice that caused her moderate concussions.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus also had a role to play when COVID-19 positive Rufus Hound had to exit the competition for a second time. The same fate followed Joe-Warren Plant who had to be shown the door after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Fans will be able to view ITV’s ‘Dancing on Ice’ on February 28.